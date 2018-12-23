Clear

Beautiful day on the way

Beautiful day on the way

Posted: Sun Dec 23 08:42:25 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 08:42:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A picture perfect end to the weekend is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect abundantly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Get out and enjoy!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events