Clear

Rain chances return

Rain chances return

Posted: Sun Dec 23 17:10:54 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 17:10:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
After a beautiful weekend, changes do come as we begin the holiday week. For tonight though, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events