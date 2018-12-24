Clear

Rain for Christmas Eve followed by a nice Christmas Day

Posted: Mon Dec 24 04:58:12 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 04:58:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

after a beautiful weekend, changes do come as we begin the holiday week. we are in the upper 20s to morning. heading increase in clouds remain above upper 40s. there is snow mixing in for kids, it won't stop missouri and by morning on expect partly sunny upper 40s. our with rain chances our next storm system pushes likely both thursday. we will continue to watch closely as we could rain with this system. below average temperatures are expected behind the system for friday into the weekend.
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Heading into Christmas Eve, we'll see an increase in clouds cover but we're staying dry. Highs remain above average in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a rain, possibly a bit of snow mixing in for Christmas Eve night. Don't worry kids! It won't stop Santa from passing through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
