Clear

Christmas forecast

Christmas forecast

Posted: Tue Dec 25 08:11:32 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 08:11:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
For Christmas day, rain chances go away and we should be dry throughout the day. So any outdoor festivities should be just fine. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events