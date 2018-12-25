Home
Christmas forecast
Christmas forecast
Posted: Tue Dec 25 08:11:32 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 08:11:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
For Christmas day, rain chances go away and we should be dry throughout the day. So any outdoor festivities should be just fine. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
