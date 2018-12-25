Speech to Text for Found Brother

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<looking at pictures of family will never be the same for janis and her brother jarreljanis consolver: "there is a lot of emotions. there's happy, there's said, there's it's almost like winning the lottery."and like winning the lottery, a discovery janis made is changing their lives foreverjanis consolver: "well i signed up for the ancestry dna kit and the first result that came back said "close family""just how close? a brother. named donald fox. who is 80 years oldjarrel jensen: "she called me and was crying and she was saying we got a brother. i couldn't understand her and i said slow down, take a breath, what did you say?" wanting to reunite the family, janis and jarrel had to find himjanis consolver: "it was kind of difficult to try and find a donald fox now knowing where he was."maybe from luck, or some help from above, they eventually found him living in arizona jarrel jensen: "i'm really excited about it because i always wanted an older brother."janis consolver: "the coolest thing for me is like to think, he's 80 and still alive and in good health."since the discovery, they've shared messages on the phone and pictures with each otherjarrel jensen: "we are talking 80 years that he has been around that he didn't know we were around and all of sudden we are in his life and he's in our's. i just don't know how you explain that."80 years in the making, janis, jerrel, and donald will meet in january for the first time janis consolver: "dad was 80 when he died and donald is 80 now. i'm just thinking i'm going to stand there and see my dad again in front of me." three siblings making up for lost timejanis consolver: "they better not pick on their little sister." jarrel jensen: "we can gang up on you." colton cichoracki, kq2 news>>