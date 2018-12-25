Speech to Text for Rain likely tomorrow

today was great for christmas but kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki is here to tell us if this nice weather will stick around(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<we saw very nice weather for the holiday and unfortunately that nice weather will be coming to an end as we go into wednesday. overnight tonight, we'll see increasing clouds and a few showers are possible towards morning. lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. heading into wednesday and thursday, we are tracking the chance for some heavy rain. many locations will be picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall through thursday. while it won't rain all day both days, we will see waves of showers that could be heavy at times. highs will be warm both days in the upper 40s and lower 50s. big changes then come towards the end of the week as temperatures crash and fall below average. highs by friday will be in the lower 30s. tracking the chance for a few snow showers on saturday before we dry out sunday.>> thanks