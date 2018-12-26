Clear

Rainy Wednesday for day after Christmas

Posted: Wed Dec 26 04:54:30 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 04:54:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heading into wednesday and thursday, we are tracking the chance for some heavy rain. many locations will be picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall through thursday. while it won't rain all day both days, we will see waves of showers that could be heavy at times. highs will be warm both days in the upper 40s and lower 50s. big changes then come towards the end of the week as temperatures crash and fall below average. highs by friday will be in the lower 30s. tracking the chance for a few snow showers on saturday before we dry out sunday.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 30°
Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, we are tracking the chance for some heavy rain. Many locations will be picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall through Thursday.
