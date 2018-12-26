Rain and cooler temps

Clear

Posted: Wed Dec 26 12:39:39 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 12:39:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.
