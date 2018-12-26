Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Singer Surprises Family
Posted: Wed Dec 26 13:43:58 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 13:43:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
45°
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
44°
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
44°
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Early morning fire destroys northside home
Two siblings discover they have an 80-year old brother
One person shot, one in custody after shooting
MSHP reports 9 deaths over Christmas holiday
Some restaurants open on Christmas day
Crash kills 80-year old man near Chillicothe
Benton's Blakley honored with humanitarian, service work award
Oak Grove preschoolers adopt a family for Christmas
Military family offers advice during holiday season
3 injured in Sunday morning crash
Community Events