Speech to Text for Salvation Army falls short of monetary goal

bank with the salvation army's kettle campaign now in the books for 2018, the focus is switching now to how the organization moves forward. kq2's ron johnson shares this year's results the results are in from this year's salvation army kettle campaign, and the numbers aren't exactly where they'd like them to be[abe tamayo] we raised $268,690 dollars of our 350,000 dollar goal. despite a near 30 percent jump in donations as the christmas holiday approached, the organization fell short of its goal. its news that doesn't sit abe tamayo, fundings are so critical to the things we do, he says the lack of funds could spell trouble for those who rely on any of its many assitance programs.[tamayo] we're housing homeless families we'll be doing more families yet sometimes this summer, we help with food and utilities, just the basics of life to survive and be somewhat comfortable, and we need those funds to make those things happen.without the proper funding, the salvation army says it will have to make more cuts to its programs, that's something other community organizations are watching closely. [kylee strough] anytime there's any kind of shift in programing, that's something that does gain the interest of united way volunteers.the united way of greater st. joseph has many community partners including the salvation army, they say the best way to move forward in a situation like this is staying connected.[strough] what we really like to start off by doing is have conversations to understand what's changing within the programs? what were the budgetary constraints that led to that? are there other agencies that we can pull together to help pick up immediate needs?while the salvation army can regroup themselves as an organization [strough] the staff leadership kinda have to go back to the drawing board and find out a way to trim things in the budget hopefully impacting those we serve in the least possible way.ron johnson kq2 news strough with the local united way says that the organization is ready to help the salvation army best address the