Windy & rainy then big cool down for Thursday

Posted: Thu Dec 27 06:00:09 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 06:00:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after a soggy and wet wednesday, scattered rain chances will continue into our thursday as a major cold front will be pushing through. temperatures this morning are in the 50s. highs will be in the mid 50s by early afternoon before they start falling by later afternoon into the evening hours. winter & the cold air will be making its return as temperatures be below average heading into the weekend. highs by friday into saturday will be in the in the upper 20s. we'll remain dry and partly sunny for the weekend. as we bid farewell to 2018 sunday into monday, expect above average return in the upper 30s to lower 40s. system that could give us a little bit of snow on monday. the cold air will return on new year's day on tuesday with highs in the 20s. we'll remain sunny & cold heading into the first few days of 2019. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 51°
