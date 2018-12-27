Clear

Cold air has moved in

Posted: Thu Dec 27 16:25:26 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 16:25:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
