Speech to Text for Leblond boys fall to St. Michael

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leblond holiday tournament action begining with the host team leblond boys against st. michael..===jaren guck slides it over to kyle knapp..drills it..leblond strikes first..=== on the other end..savaughn carter gets the tough lay-up to go..both teams battling back and forth...===chris guldan...he's a freshman.. three ball good...===guck polishes off the quarter with a deeep three..but it's st. michael winning in the end.. 66-49