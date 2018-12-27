Speech to Text for SC 12-27-2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extensions aren't usually dealt with this late in the season.. but given the unpredicability of the chiefs running back position as of late... might as well change things up...chiefs running back damien williams signs a two year contract extension worth up to eight--point--one million dollars according to multiple reports...williams made the most of his playing time following kareem hunt's release and spencer ware's injury...williams has over 263 all purpose yards and three total touchdowns in the past two games... a win sunday can get the chiefs the top seed in the a-f-c playoffs.. but one chief has a chance to etch his name in the record books... tight end travis kelce is 54- receiving yards away from breaking the n-f-l record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end... a record set back in 2011 by rob gronkowski... both coach reid and patrick mahomes talk about what makes kelce such special player to be able to break the record... (sot andy reid/chiefs head coach: "i think he's got a great relationship for the quarterback besides being the great player that he is. he's a funominal route runner, he's got a great feel for the game." patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback: "he's been a guys who's had a lot of success in this league but he's never satisfied. so him and like a lot of my teammates, they just want to get better every single day.") again just 54 yards to break the record this sunday at arrowhead...the last time kelce faced the raiders...he had 12 catches...168 yards and two touchdowns...kick-off set for three--twenty--five sunday afternoon... leblond holiday tournament action begining with the host team leblond boys against st. michael..===jaren guck slides it over to kyle knapp..drills it..leblond strikes first..=== on the other end..savaughn carter gets the tough lay-up to go..both teams battling back and forth...===chris guldan...he's a freshman.. three ball good...===guck polishes off the quarter with a deeep three..but it's st. michael winning in the end.. 66-49 the leblond girls take on hogan prep in their opening round match-up...==this game was all about getting out of the gate fast...regan mcchristy takes it and goes coast to coast to finish...=== after a juliann smith miss... tessa pnkleman puts it away to go on a 14-4 run to start... and able to hold off hogan prep the rest of the way... 37-31... class 2's ninth ranked mid- buchanan girls taking on st. joe christian...=== and this one is all dragons... 21-3 after one...== but jacqi carlson trying to get things going for the lions... gets the lay in to make it 25-5... she finishes with 10 points... === but rod elms crew too much this morning... === brylee kemper misses the lay-in... but no worries... the junior kelsey stout there for clean up duty... she finishes with a game-high 14 points...=== dragons roll... 62-29... the mid-buch boys take on kansas city east in the first round...==stetson lieffring picks the ball off and misses on the contested shot... christian scaggs helps him out...==miguel conchola adds to the lead in the first... dirves to give mid--buch an 18-8 lead over the bears...=== k-c east was able to climb back into it thanks to kieth draughn...got the game tied up at 27...===until conchola cleans up a board to get the dragons on top at half 31-27... on the way to a 58-41 win... the maryville girls take on k-c east in opening round action...===the spoofhounds start off on an 11-0 run... thanks to serena sundell... .takes the first steal all the way...===once again on the break...gets the bucket to fall...==maryville in control the whole way...taking care of busines...61-36... the chillicothe hornets take on falls city of nebraska...== it was all hornets in this one...william perry attempts a three...off the mark...rebound out to westley brandsgaard... he'll hit it...==perry gets redemption...this time down low...basket and the foul to get his three points...chilli cruises to a 66-45 win... the east buch girls in the first round taking on falls city...lilly schilling starts the bulldogs off with a lay in off the glass...===east buch got off to a hot start up double digits at one point... but ava morgan drills the three pointer...followed by an ellicyn gilkerson three...=== the two teams battled back and forth the enitre way...with the bulldogs pulling away in the end...winning 58-51... last but not least...st. joe christian...taking on ethan kilgore and east buchanan...=== he'll start it off with a three ball...bang...==coach curl wants to see some more from his dogs...he'll gets some more...ball bouncing its way up to killgore..who slams it home...bulldogs up 11-0.... ===later...owen fortney wants in on the action...it's slamma palooza over at leblond...=== st. joe christian able to get a few back before the end of the quarter...but east buch takes it 62-29... the lafayette boys fall in the opening round of the neosho tournament...53--to--48...and the girls fall to the host team neosho...49-36... both central teams in action today...the girls dominate harbor 55-22 in the neosho tournament...and the boys fall to winnetonka 47-39 in the william jewell tournament... and finally...the benton girls finish off blair oaks down in jeff city...47-30... that's a