Speech to Text for Leblond girls top Hogan Prep

the leblond girls take on hogan prep in their opening round match-up...==this game was all about getting out of the gate fast...regan mcchristy takes it and goes coast to coast to finish...=== after a juliann smith miss... tessa pnkleman puts it away to go on a 14-4 run to start... and able to hold off hogan prep the rest of the way... 37-31...