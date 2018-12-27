Clear

Mid-buch girls take care of SJC

Mid-buch girls take care of SJC

class 2's ninth ranked mid- buchanan girls taking on st. joe christian...=== and this one is all dragons... 21-3 after one...== but jacqi carlson trying to get things going for the lions... gets the lay in to make it 25-5... she finishes with 10 points... === but rod elms crew too much this morning... === brylee kemper misses the lay-in... but no worries... the junior kelsey stout there for clean up duty... she finishes with a game-high 14 points...=== dragons roll... 62-29...
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Community Events