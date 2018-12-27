Speech to Text for Mid-buch girls take care of SJC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

class 2's ninth ranked mid- buchanan girls taking on st. joe christian...=== and this one is all dragons... 21-3 after one...== but jacqi carlson trying to get things going for the lions... gets the lay in to make it 25-5... she finishes with 10 points... === but rod elms crew too much this morning... === brylee kemper misses the lay-in... but no worries... the junior kelsey stout there for clean up duty... she finishes with a game-high 14 points...=== dragons roll... 62-29...