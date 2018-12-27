Clear

KC east falls to Mid buch

Posted: Thu Dec 27 21:10:22 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 21:10:23 PST 2018
the mid-buch boys take on kansas city east in the first round...==stetson lieffring picks the ball off and misses on the contested shot... christian scaggs helps him out...==miguel conchola adds to the lead in the first... dirves to give mid--buch an 18-8 lead over the bears...=== k-c east was able to climb back into it thanks to kieth draughn...got the game tied up at 27...===until conchola cleans up a board to get the dragons on top at half 31-27... on the way
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
