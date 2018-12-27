Clear

east buchanan girls beat Falls City

east buchanan girls beat Falls City

Posted: Thu Dec 27 21:13:37 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 21:13:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for east buchanan girls beat Falls City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win... the east buch girls in the first round taking on falls city...lilly schilling starts the bulldogs off with a lay in off the glass...===east buch got off to a hot start up double digits at one point... but ava morgan drills the three pointer...followed by an ellicyn gilkerson three...=== the two teams battled back and forth the enitre way...with the bulldogs pulling away in the
Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events