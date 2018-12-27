Clear

SJC falls to east buch

SJC falls to east buch

Posted: Thu Dec 27 21:14:49 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 21:14:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for SJC falls to east buch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

58-51... last but not least...st. joe christian...taking on ethan kilgore and east buchanan...=== he'll start it off with a three ball...bang...==coach curl wants to see some more from his dogs...he'll gets some more...ball bouncing its way up to killgore..who slams it home...bulldogs up 11-0.... ===later...owen fortney wants in on the action...it's slamma palooza over at leblond...=== st. joe christian able to get a few back before the end of the quarter...but east buch takes it
Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events