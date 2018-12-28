Speech to Text for Gun Control Pre-file

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

assembly next month... thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more what changes these pre-filed bills could bring. <<less than two percent of the pre-filed bills 100th general assembly involve gun control, but those 12 bills are already driving up heated discussion [sot:shawn harper/ firearms instructor:"no gun control law will fix the problems that we have. if people are going to own a gun, they should have the attitude, knowledge gun."]would make gun injured after [sot:shawn owners have a moral and ethical unauthorized access to their definitely first and foremost includes children."] and two different bills would require all gun sales be made at certified dealer, eliminated private sales and forcing all parties to participate in background checks [sot:scott randolph/ moms demand action: "it's been proven in other states and an effective way to and to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people."]but the most proposal is the creation of firearm restraining orders [sot:scott randolph/ moms demand action: "if people that show signs that they could be a danger to themselves or a danger to other can go before a judge and at least be able to temporarily remove firearms from that person."]but many gun overstepping their rights [sot:shawn harper/ firearms instructor:"anyone that is a danger to others should not possess firearms, not forget due firearms are also covered under property rights. you can't just take because someone accuses them of and despite both major parties, the decision will ultimately be left up to lawmakers [sot:scott demand action: responsibilities and that is what we are asking for in the legislation."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> the next legislative session for the missouri general assembly is set to begin