New year means new prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County

the new year will bring changes at the buchanan county courthouse, long time county prosecutor dwight scroggins is retiring.kq2's ron johnson introduces us to the man who will be taking his place <<ron johnson reporting 2019 will mark a the role of attorney for buchanan [ron holliday] well, certaintly something i look forward toron holliday will officially take over the january first. following up long time dwight scroggins [holliday] he was a leader, a great been in statewide meetings in the last couple in months of other elected procecuters in the state certainly i have discovered that dwight maintains almost a legendary status in missouri for the way that he has run this officeholliday says that both he and scroggins understand the importance of running an efficient court [holliday] we prosecute cases in a quick manner meaning the number of days from the time we file to the time the case is disposed of.holliday sees that as an asset [holliday] statistic wise we are a leader in tough efficient procecussion of criminal cases however, holliday points out the rising trend in crime, [holliday] believe we had 8 murders in 2017, we've had 5 so far in 2018, certaintly in our community crime is a topic of conversation everywhere i go.which is why he holds a strong belief in the judicial process[holliday] its designed to protect the innocent, which is a good thing, but we also want to prosecute cases vigorously that effect our communityron johnson kq2 news>> holliday says among the first items on his to-do list is to establish a career criminal unit as well as hire a full time criminal investigator.