Dragons top St. michael

Posted: Fri Dec 28 20:45:56 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 20:45:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season with back to back wins... to the leblond holiday tournament...st. michaels... and mid-buchanan...winner to the finals...===the guardians off to a hot start...steven mcfeders gets the pass and takes it all the way to the hole...===later...steele smith...sends it to ben palacios...reverse lay-up good...===but here come the dragons..the hero on the gridiron...making plays on the hard-wood...javan noyes... little euro step to get the dragons tied up...===then christian scaggs...finds stetson
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
