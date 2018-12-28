Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spoofhounds top Leblond

Spoofhounds top Leblond

Posted: Fri Dec 28 20:46:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 20:46:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Spoofhounds top Leblond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lieffring... serena sundell and the maryville girls...take on the leblond lady eagles...== sundell and the spoofs feeling it early...three pointer good...==on the other end... regan mcchristy goes baseline...hits the floater to keep the maryville lead within single digits...===but maryville wouldn't let that last long...==another sundell three sends maryville to a 50- -to--29
Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events