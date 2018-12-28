Clear
Lady dragons take down East buch

Posted By: Max Moore

over leblond... leblond holiday tourney... mid-buch and east buch... winner to the finals...===mid buch out hot start...brylee kemper to cali bailey...three good...==kemper now from three...good...dragons out to a 9-0 run...-===lilly schilling lines up form three...good...===later...ball down low...finds audrey elfrits...three good...=-= brylee kemper puts the icinig on the cake with coast to coast drive...mid-buch wins... here's coach elms after the game... (sot rod elms/mid-buch girls head coach) leblond boys taking ok kc east...
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
