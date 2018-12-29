Clear

East buch edges out Chilli

Posted: Fri Dec 28 20:50:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 20:50:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for East buch edges out Chilli

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the east buchanan bulldogs... taking on chillicothe in a rematch from last year..=== tristin smith starts us off.. drives...pulls up..gets the foul...along with the basket... ==on the other end...a hornet three missed..rebounded by cj pfaff..gets the put back...=== these two duking it out early on...and it wouldn't be an east buch ball game without an ethan kilgore bash..come on big fella...===the bulldogs use the momentum the rest of the way to grab a 59-55 win over
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
