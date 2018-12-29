Speech to Text for SJC lions fall to FC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chilli st. joe christian boys take on the falls city tigers...=== quincy james helping the lions stay in it early...ties the game at four with the jumper... ==fall city starts to pull away in the first half... collin cook with the reverse lay-up...==tigers a ten point lead which they would hold on to the rest of the way... winning