Clear

SJC lions fall to FC

SJC lions fall to FC

Posted: Fri Dec 28 20:51:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 20:51:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for SJC lions fall to FC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chilli st. joe christian boys take on the falls city tigers...=== quincy james helping the lions stay in it early...ties the game at four with the jumper... ==fall city starts to pull away in the first half... collin cook with the reverse lay-up...==tigers a ten point lead which they would hold on to the rest of the way... winning
Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with feels like temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. A few flurries possible early.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events