Clear
Sunshine on Sunday, wintry mix Monday

Posted: Sat Dec 29 17:23:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 17:23:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
After a few morning clouds, the sunshine returned on Saturday but that did not warm temperatures too much. Overnight, southwesterly winds will keep temperatures from falling too low. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s.
