Speech to Text for Officer involved shooting

an officer-involved shooting earlier this morning... thanks for joining us, i'm madeline mcclain. the st. joseph police department has now handed off the investigation to the missouri state highway patrol. kq2's colton cichoracki has the latest. <<st. joseph police were called to a home on south 12 street saturday morningcpt. jeff wilson: "officers were responded here to execute an arrest warrant."what was supposed to be routine, quickly escalatedcmdr. eric protzman: "while they were checking for a subject with a warrant, it is our information at this time, it is just preliminary that the subject pulled a firearm, pointed it at the officers. officers then fired at the subject, struck the subject several times." at least two people were inside the homean investigation quickly followed cmdr. eric protzman: "when we start an initial crime scene, we make it big and then collapse it as we need to. to make sure that we have everything covered when the officers and the crime scene investigators get here to make sure they can collect all of the evidence they need before we shrink down the crime scene." the missouri state highway patrol was called to the scene investigation is in their hands cpt. jeff wilson: "that's routine for us, that's protocol that any time there is an officer involved shooting we bring the highway patrol in to assist and run the investigation with us."the officers involved in the shooting were taken back to the police department and questioned about the incident cpt. jeff wilson: "one of the offices involved is a veteran officer, another officer is an officer that has been with the department for a period of time but is newer to the department."both officers have been placed on administrative leavecpt. jeff wilson: "that is usually the normal procedure." reporting in st. joseph colton cichoracki, kq2 news>>