Speech to Text for Cold weather shelters in Buchanan County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cold weather shelters are open and waiting to help those in need. major abe tamayo says that although the booth center is closed -- the salvation army is open each and every sunday for people to come in a grab a cup of coffee and get out of the cold for a few hours... (sot major abe tamayo, salvation army: "...and gym time.") the shelter is open from nine to noon -- every sunday -- and during office hours monday through friday. here is a list of other warming shelters throughout buchanan county... the 8th street drop-in center, the city of st. joseph's health department and lots of libraries. from the rolling hills-belt branch to the city's public libraries -- downtown, carnegie, east hills, washington park, dearborn, and edgerton. if you want more information about those locations -- head over to our website