Speech to Text for Local bars prepare for Chiefs fans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot-com. tomorrow is a big day for chiefs kingdom -- as kansas city looks to clinch the top seed in the a-f-c. and local bars are ready for fans eager to watch the game. hi-ho bar and grill employees say because its a home game they have to prepare for anything. they say home game crowds can be hit and miss at the bar -- because fans head to kansas city to tail-gate... and other times the bar is bursting with customers... however -- hi-ho guarantees if you come to the bar -- you will have a great seat. (sot mark mcknight, hi-ho: "we have plenty of tvs, we have over 20 tvs, and most of them are big screen tvs. we have several smart tvs so there's no place in here you won't see a tv.") hi-ho opens at 11 tomorrow. mcknight says they have had vendors in and out all week, so they have plenty of beer including crowd favorite river bluff cream ale. for those heading to kansas city to tailgate -- here's what you need to know before you go. kick-off against the oakland raiders is at 3:25 at arrowhead. parking lots open at 10:30 a-m... gates open in the afternoon at 1:30 p-m. and if you are a k-state fan you may want to tune in early... kansas state football coach & st. joseph native bill snyder will flip the