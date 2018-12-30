Clear

Sunshine today

Posted: Sun Dec 30 08:58:11 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 30 08:58:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
On Sunday, expect another mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be warmer, in the low to mid 40s. Winds will also be on the breezy side, coming from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph.
