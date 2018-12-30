Speech to Text for Rain/snow possible Sunday

colton cichoracki joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<after a beautiful end to the weekend, changes are on the way to start the work week and to end 2018. for tonight though, expect increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible towards morning. the best chance for rain tonight will be towards the i-35 corridor. lows will be in the lower 30s. monday looks like it could be a messy day. we are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area but it could bring some precipitation into the st. joseph area. right now, it appears that all precipitation will begin as rain and then transition to a wintry mix and possibly all snow late morning and early afternoon. latest indications suggest that most of the precipitation will fall just east of st. joseph but either way the chance exists for some rain, snow, sleet, and even some freezing rain monday. the exact details are still to be determined so make sure you tune in monday morning for the latest forecast. what we do know for certain is that after this system moves out, we will see much colder air move into the area. the first few days of 2019 will see highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. by the end of the week, we do see quiet weather stick around and even some warmer temperatures. highs will be going above average with highs in the upper 40s by the weekend.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) still