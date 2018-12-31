Clear

No so great New Year's Eve

Posted: Mon Dec 31 03:57:49 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 03:57:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 33°
We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
