Speech to Text for No so great New Year's Eve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning, today is monday december 31st--... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<changes are on the way to as we end 2018 and begin 2019. we are waking up on this new year's eve monday to some increasing clouds with a few rain showers. we are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the st. joseph area. right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.>>