Speech to Text for New Years Eve Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accident. in just a few hours people will be heading out to ring in the new year... but local law enforcement say you should have a plan for the evening to avoid accidents and even jail time. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has a few tips on how you can stay safe tonight. <<new years eve is a night for it's also a busy law enforcement [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri state highway patrol: "we want everyone to be safe this new year others, but we also the right decisions."]could cause take your time destination [sot:lt. d.j. patrol: "take a need to be leave 10-15 minutes earlier."]be on the lookout for drunk drivers [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri state highway patrol: "during this time because of the celebration of more impaired so for the designated drivers, call ahead [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri patrol: "some bars in the area may, if someone is a designated driver, non-alcoholic drinks but for those without a d-d it might be time to pull out your phone and call a ride to keep yourself out of trouble [sot:richard cameron:uber/lyf don't need a dwi, dui."]and keep other people safe [sot:richard t driver "you're department out and you're saving people's lives possibly."]to pay a little extra [sot:richard t driver "since people wanting a higher than you can see it go up normal price or and if you see dangerous patrol is asking you to call á55 [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri patrol: "the public's eyes are a only be in certain places at a certain time, but with the help of the public sydnie holzfaster kq2 news>> both uber and lyft will be offering discounts for people looking to go out to celebrate around town tonight. you can find a list of those discounts on