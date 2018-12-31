Clear

New Years Eve Safety

Posted: Mon Dec 31 16:17:58 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 16:17:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for New Years Eve Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accident. in just a few hours people will be heading out to ring in the new year... but local law enforcement say you should have a plan for the evening to avoid accidents and even jail time. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has a few tips on how you can stay safe tonight. <<new years eve is a night for it's also a busy law enforcement [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri state highway patrol: "we want everyone to be safe this new year others, but we also the right decisions."]could cause take your time destination [sot:lt. d.j. patrol: "take a need to be leave 10-15 minutes earlier."]be on the lookout for drunk drivers [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri state highway patrol: "during this time because of the celebration of more impaired so for the designated drivers, call ahead [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri patrol: "some bars in the area may, if someone is a designated driver, non-alcoholic drinks but for those without a d-d it might be time to pull out your phone and call a ride to keep yourself out of trouble [sot:richard cameron:uber/lyf don't need a dwi, dui."]and keep other people safe [sot:richard t driver "you're department out and you're saving people's lives possibly."]to pay a little extra [sot:richard t driver "since people wanting a higher than you can see it go up normal price or and if you see dangerous patrol is asking you to call á55 [sot:lt. d.j. hedrick/missouri patrol: "the public's eyes are a only be in certain places at a certain time, but with the help of the public sydnie holzfaster kq2 news>> both uber and lyft will be offering discounts for people looking to go out to celebrate around town tonight. you can find a list of those discounts on
For the rest of New Year's Eve, we still could see a few light snow showers during the late afternoon but we should dry out as we go towards midnight. One thing to watch out for if you are heading out tonight is for a few slick spots. Temperatures will be falling quickly overnight so there could be a little bit of freezing on the roads. Lows will be in the lower teens.
