Speech to Text for One more chilly day then warm up begins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

east.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies few flurries. it's still cold out there with temperatures in the and wind chills in the single digits. clouds will eventually start moving our later on this morning and we will see more afternoon. temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. be near average for your wednesday in the middle 30s. skies will be sunny thursday through temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend. another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some rain as head night and monday. still several days out to watch this. highs will remain above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) this morning