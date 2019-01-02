Speech to Text for NEW YEARS DAY

kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is tuesday january 1st --... i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<happy new year's day 2019! we are starting off the new year to bitter cold temperatures and cloudy skies. wind chills are in the single digits to below zero degrees so bundle up if you need to head out. another thing to watch out for if you are heading out this morning is for a few slick spots due to a little bit of freezing on the roads. >> a minnesota woman is dead after a car crash on i-35 yesterday morning. 34-year-old mohan bharathi was pronounced dead on the scene after being ejected from a moving vehicle just before 7am the missouri state highway patrol responded to a single vehicle accident on i-35 just north of cameron. when troopers arrived on scene they discovered a family in a single vehicle overturned. the driver and an infant passenger in the vehicle were not injured. troopers believe speed was a factor in the accident. (sot lt. d.j. hedrick, mshp: "there was a light rain [and he] traveled off the left side of the roadway, hit the crossover embankment, where emergency vehicles cross and it overturned a couple times and ejected the front passenger.") bharathi was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. highway patrol is investigating the accident. for many the new year represents a time to reflect on the past... and whether you're happy about the memories or not, the new year represents a mini reset button. you may not want to admit it but one year or maybe even as soon as last year you made a new year resolution and maybe-- you failed. --but you're not alone though, according to business insider, 80% of new year resolutions fail by february. so this year we want to help make your new year reset go right by getting some advice from experts on the top new year resolution goals. we start with this series off with the most popular-- getting healthier and losing weight.. <<you may not want to admit it but one year or maybe even as soon as last year you made a new year resolution and maybe you failed. --but you're not alone though, according to business insider, 80% of new year resolutions fail by february. so this year we want to help make your new year reselt go right by getting some advice from experts on the top new year resolution goals. tonight, we start with the most popular-- getting healthier and losing weight.. pkgit's no surprise that losing weight is the top new year resolution for 2019..but whether is to get your dream bod or a smile from doctor your next visit, here are some tips to keep you going past that february hump..áánatsáá [track] first.. dont go crazy [shawn johnston, fitness manager genesis] do it step by step, kind of just get used to being in the gym, if you work out real hard your first time you're probably going to have a real rough expereince, maybe even get sick and you wont want to come back [track] and to get you to come back, tip number two, get engaged by getting involved [shawn johnston]the group fitness classes, or swim , and tennis, the more programs you get involved with the more human on human youre going to have and the more succesful your going to be because youre going to establish that human behavior change and establish that habit off excersice [track] speaking of habits.. tip three, don't forget that food plays a major role in you reaching your goal in 2019 [dr. cynthia brownfield mosaic] remeber our body is a machine so when you put bad gas in the car the car isnt going to run very efficiently and our body is the same way [sheri craddock rdn hy-vee] food is information for our cells so any good nutrition we get into our cells through tthe food we eat is going to make a difference in our health [track] so experts say make food easy by keeping healthy food around the house and prepping--and that doesnt mean cooking the whole meal.. [sheri craddock] like washing and chopping vegetables so they are ready to go so ou can put together a meal quickly [track] but biggest tip is to stick with it by making healthy choices aa habit even if you slip up[sheri craddock ] think about what you would do if you went out to your car and saw a flat tire, would say i have one flat tire i might all, but a lot of their health [shawn focused on habits not just what you but what will long run according to the 8 percent of succeful keeping their new yea resolution. don't let that because this year, that could be you. here at kq2 for this week long series as we give you tips on how to keep your new year goal and make 2019 your best year yet.>> according to the huffington post, only 8 percent of people are succeful keeping their new yea resolution. but don't let that get you down because this year, that could be you. stick with us here at kq2 for this week long series as we give you tips on how to keep your new year goal and make 2019 your best year yet. now that we are set on the right path for 2019 let's take a final look back at 2018 and some of the biggest stories of the year. number one on our list is the leadership flip at st. joseph's city hall. in addition to bringing in a new mayor, st. joseph voters cleaned house in the city council... with 5 new members elected--none of whom had been an elected office holder before. if you are looking for chiefs a-f-c west championship gear, you might have to wait a couple days. that's because the rally house in st. joseph already sold it all.... the store had championship chiefs merchandise ready to go yesterday... rally house has been itching to break out the gear for the last two weeks but as soon as employees set it out... it was gone. sunday's win put the team in the top spot... which now has fans excited for playoff season. the partial government shutdown has now stretched into the new year. democrats have now released their plan to fund the government and end the shudown. and some federal workers are also taking action. a-b-c's lynda lopez joins us now with details. <<president trump continuing to feud with democrats over funding for a border wall.the two sides still at a stalemate on the sticking point that would end the shutdown.the president telling fox news: ((sot - trump - "i'm in washington. i'm ready, willing and able, i'm in the white house, i'm ready to go. they can come over right now. //we are not giving up. we have to have border security, and a wall is a big part of border security, the biggest part.so house democrats released a plan on monday to fund and re-open the government preparing two bills. the first bill would include year-long funding for all government agencies currently closed except the department of homeland security.the second would reopen and fund dhs but only until february 8th.neither house bill includes funding for a border wall. the d-h-s bill keeping border security funding at it's current 1.3 billion. republican senator lindsey graham had indicated over the weekend the president might be open to negotiating:sot graham: i think he is receptive to making a deal if it achieves his goals of securing our border and i think we can get there if we start talking to each other. but president trump indicating he would not be likely to support the house bills tweeting new year's eve that "the democrats will probably submit a bill "being cute as always" that would give nothing to border security." senate majority leader mitch mcconnell's office also releasing a statement saying: "its simple. the senate is not going to send something to the president that he won't sign." lynda lopez on-cam tag: meanwhile federal workers are now suing the administration over the shutdown. one of the largest unions representing federal workers has hired a d.c. law firm to protest an estimated 420,000 government employees being required to work without pay. ll, abc news, new york.>>