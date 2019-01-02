Speech to Text for 40s and 50s making a combat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in times square soaking upper formanss. >> and good afternoon everyone. a quick check of your forecast. look at this beautiful sun set that we are picking up right now. on our k q2 tower cam. a beautiful end to what was a cool, cloudy start. missing snow flurries but in the beginning a beautiful end to a workweek and in the weekend. temperatures are sitting in the middle to lower 30s for the most part but temperatures in the upper 20s. i am expecting temperatures to cool down a bit as we go in the overnight hours. but they have been a big factor in our weather for the last several days. yesterday they were coming in from the northwest and usher in the bitter cool air now switching up to the southwest. that will help to keep our temperature, on the not so cold side as we go into the overnight hours. now temperatures are still going to be going down and in the upper teens with clear skies as you wake up tomorrow morning but as we go in to tomorrow afternoon how about 40s for high temperatures after popping out in the middle 30s today. we will be ten degrees above average. that is for january 3rd tomorrow heading in the weekend. low tore middle 50s. you couldn't ask for better weather. right now our high resolution radar picking up clouds down to our southern counties. clear skies in our northern head western counties. that is a lot of rain and even a little wintry mix in arkansas. none of this will head in our direction. temperatures will be warming up over the next several days. let's take a closer look in your hour by hour forecast heading in to tonight. again we'll have clear skies. temperatures will be going down in the 20s and in the upper teens. we'll be on the chilly side as we head out to work. heading in the afternoon you may not need that jacket or sweater as we expect a lot of sunshine and those temperatures going up into the middle 40s. it's looking that we will be in this above average trend for the next five days. that's the prediction center in our above average temperatures heading in mid january. so 2019 on a cold note and it's going to be warming up here. we have rain chances in the forecast but that's not going to happen until next monday when our next storm system will move through. . >> dipped back down in the 40s but still above