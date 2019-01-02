Speech to Text for Preventing Christmas Tree Fires

with the holidays over you might be ready to take down your decorations.. but you might want to pack up your christmas tree sooner than later. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the risks of christmas tree fires and what you can do to keep your home safe. <<<it's been over a week since christmas and if you still have a live christmas tree up around the house, they are probably starting to dry out increasing the risk of catching fire [sot:mindy andrasevits/sjfd fire inspector:"once christmas is over and the tree has had it's life in your living room it's best to get it out of the house and away from heat sources."]dry winter air combined with heat from lights and extension cords set the stage for a christmas tree to go up in flames [sot:mindy andrasevits/sjfd fire inspector:"if they are really dry it's instantaneous, because it's all dry and it's just waiting for heat and flame to go up."]and trees aren't the only decorations that can cause problems, holiday wreaths and poorly functioning lights can also catch fire [sot:mindy andrasevits/sjfd fire inspector:"lots of decorations can pose a problem, so it's best to put all those things away, pack them neatly away and wait for next year."]so while you are packing away the holiday decorations, be sure to check for broken pieces [sot:mindy andrasevits/sjfd fire inspector:"keep everything in good working order. once they are old and not so fresh, they need to be thrown away, fire."] and even after the tree comes down, there are a few extra precautions you should take when heating your home through the new year [sot:mindy andrasevits/sjfd fire inspector:"keep the area around the space heater clear, at least three feet of any combustables, that includes yourself. don't sit so clothes that your close can catch on fire."]fire crews recommend sorting through to holiday decorations as soon as your celebrations are over and disposing of trees through local recycling programs reporting in st. joseph, sydnie holzfaster kq2 news>>> the city will be offering free christmas tree disposal at the drake softball complex