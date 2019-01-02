Clear

North Andrew dominates North Platte

North Andrew dominates North Platte

Posted: Wed Jan 02 20:40:45 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 20:40:46 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

north platte boys travel up to rosendale for a match-up with north andrew..==up 19-8 after one..north andrew goes on a tear...keenan shunk with a fall away jumper..===later.. defense turns to offense for the cards..orlo simmons gets the steal and pulls up from three..spaloosh....cards up 25-8...===just when things couldn't get tougher for the panthers...jaden baker gets one in the corner...drills the three...gets the foul as well...28-8...===in the second half..same old same old from the cards..simmons once again...pulls up for a jumper of the mid-range variety..foul as well..cardinals take it the rest of the way..67-26... in the
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
