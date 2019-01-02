Speech to Text for North Andrew dominates North Platte

north platte boys travel up to rosendale for a match-up with north andrew..==up 19-8 after one..north andrew goes on a tear...keenan shunk with a fall away jumper..===later.. defense turns to offense for the cards..orlo simmons gets the steal and pulls up from three..spaloosh....cards up 25-8...===just when things couldn't get tougher for the panthers...jaden baker gets one in the corner...drills the three...gets the foul as well...28-8...===in the second half..same old same old from the cards..simmons once again...pulls up for a jumper of the mid-range variety..foul as well..cardinals take it the rest of the way..67-26... in the