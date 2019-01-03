Speech to Text for Central Band Returns Home

the students say it was the trip of a lifetime. <<high schoolers filed off the bus at central rivera, chs, snare: "oh man it was like 20 plus get back here."while most students relaxed over christmas break áánatsááthis is what the high school band was doing young the outback show front of more than 40 people... was amazing appreciated the huge number of people there."isaac rivera plays the snare drum in central's band." it was crazy. the crowd went wild for us. it was a little nerve wracking but it was fantastic." bradley pirkle is the band's drum major played at the home of the tampa bay buccaneers crazy that i couldn't feel at least 8 thousand eyes looking at me. it was great."the trip was packed -- the high schoolers visited universal, the beach and busch stadium..but it wasn't all fun & games. and it took a lot of work to get to this point."it was just a lot of practice, marching in 20 degree weather."captain of the colorguard kali justice agrees. "quote"and it payed off.the band took second in their division at the parade competition."it really was rewarding for all the hard work we put in."the parents couldn't be prouder and for any kid out there who is thinking about joining the band when they get older it madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> central high