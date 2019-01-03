Speech to Text for LOCAL ECONOMY REACTS TO NEW MINIMUM WAGE

the new year means new laws for missouri. one of the most popular, a rise in the state's minimum wage kq2's ron johnson shows us how businesses are reacting to the increase <<ron johnson reportinga new year means a new minimum wage for missouriafter missourians voted to raise the state's minimum wage over the next several years, the current wage is now $8.60 up from $7.85 last yearhere in st joseph, businesses seem to be ready[carolyn sollars] a lot of businesses have kind of raised their pay already, job placement agencies in the area say the employers they work with are already setting the bar higher than the state's minimum wage.[sollars] as of now, we have no clients that actually pay the minimum wage, they're all paying a higher wage than that for entry level positions, so we're very fortunate for the job openings that we have here. and as for the local economy, businesses in the heart of downtown say they've had to make adjustments [taylor guess] when it went up, we did raise all of our girls, not necessarily because of that, but all of our girls' salaries went up. while we're only two days into the new law, placement agencies are already offering insight as to how the higher minimum wage will impact business in the state. [sollars] i think from a business aspect as far as the consumers go, there will be a higher expectation for quality customer service. placement agencies say the higher wage will led to higher expectations and a better customer experience.[sollars] so us consumers will have a higher expectation to go in and actually have quality customer service ron johnson kq2 news>> the minimum wage will be increasing gradually every year till 2023, when its expected to cap at 12 dollars an