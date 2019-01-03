Clear

Sunshine on Friday

Posted: Thu Jan 03 13:37:47 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 13:37:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
