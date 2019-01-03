Speech to Text for Chillicothe baby

rang in the new year with a new baby. this is easton robinson -- the first baby delivered at hedrick medical center in 2019. he was born at 3:42 p-m on new years day to parents zane robinson and abby wheeler of trenton. easton weighs 8 pounds 7 and a half ounces and measures 20 and a half inches long. and this is scarlett jodie king... the first born at atchison hospital in atchison, kansas, in 2019. she was born at 3:25 p-m today to parents jaime king and jessica smith. scarlett weighs seven pounds, 9.6 ounces