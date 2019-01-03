Clear

lafayette takes down maryville

lafayette takes down maryville

Posted: Thu Jan 03 20:50:30 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 20:50:31 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for lafayette takes down maryville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spoofhounds in town taking on lafayette... === first quarter... the heavy weights of the m-e-c exhange blows... brayden luikarts miss is followed up by his put back...== the irish right hook answered by a mathew madden... corner three is good...=== coach bristol wants his guys to take over and do they...=== moses hicks with the feed to tyson koch... koch had a team high 19 on the night...== few plays later... t-j alexander's three gives lafayette a 24-12 advantage... === and they weren't done there... daeton mcgaughy making his presence known down low... bucket falls... irish in control the rest of the way... winning.. 65-56...
Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events