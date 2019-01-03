Speech to Text for lafayette takes down maryville

spoofhounds in town taking on lafayette... === first quarter... the heavy weights of the m-e-c exhange blows... brayden luikarts miss is followed up by his put back...== the irish right hook answered by a mathew madden... corner three is good...=== coach bristol wants his guys to take over and do they...=== moses hicks with the feed to tyson koch... koch had a team high 19 on the night...== few plays later... t-j alexander's three gives lafayette a 24-12 advantage... === and they weren't done there... daeton mcgaughy making his presence known down low... bucket falls... irish in control the rest of the way... winning.. 65-56...