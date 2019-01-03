Clear

Central girls continue to roll

Posted: Thu Jan 03 20:52:51 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 20:52:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Max Moore

taking on oak park tonight over at the coliseum... with district seedings on the line...=====and we start in the first quarter...central guard ella moody dumps it down to forward lauren and she gets its to go for two...===oak park now on their next possesion...off an inbound to paige allen for two points... =====and the first quarter would go to the indians 12 to 10...====second quarter now... and senior forward for central sydney knocks down a three... =====central would go up 28-20 at halftime...======the second half would belong to the indians...as sydney sample knocks down the jumper there... ====then it's hitting a three... 13 on the night for wetlauffer...central gets the win 50-34...we heard from head coach jared boone after the game... (sot jared boone/central win like this is huge coming off of a break we played in a tournament last week and we were able to kind of keep a game rythm going there, but this was a big game actually because oak park is in our district and it had district seeding implications on it so we wanted to come out here and take care of business and make sure that they couldn't be ahead of us when
We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
