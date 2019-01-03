Clear

benton rolls past St. pius

come out.") benton girls and st. pius... now i saw on twitter...the benton girls getting some heat for rolling up their shorts... but i don't think it matters when you play defense like this...==bailey russel defends the inbound...once again... gets the trap in the corner... forcing a turnover...=== russell finds gaby fuller... drives...new year...same fuller...beautiful play by fuller...===coach bolton said she wanted defense before the game...well it continued...=== russell gets the steal... almost falls but find mia henderson...all the way...two of her 18 on the night...=== henderson on the drive again... this time hits kianna herrera...bucket good to propell benton to a dominant 45-25 win over
