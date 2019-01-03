Clear

atchison baby

chillicothe baby

Posted: Thu Jan 03 20:57:59 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 20:58:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for atchison baby

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rang in the new year with a new baby. this is easton robinson -- the first baby delivered at hedrick medical center in 2019. he was born at 3:42 p-m on new years day to parents zane robinson and abby wheeler of trenton. easton weighs 8 pounds 7 and a half ounces and measures 20 and a half inches long. and this is scarlett jodie king... the first born at atchison hospital in atchison, kansas, in 2019. she was born at 3:25 p-m today to parents jaime king and jessica smith. scarlett weighs seven pounds, 9.6 ounces
Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events