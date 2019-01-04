Speech to Text for anchoring jan 3

experts say mental health awareness finally made its way to dinner table talk in 2018, which is why it has become a more popular new years resolution for 2019. we spoke with experts to get some tips on how to improve your mental health in 2019. <<[track] if your goal is better mental health in 2019, experts say being aware of the feelings you feel is the key [jen gentry, community health liason family guidance center] the practice of midfullness and it is a practice of minfull ness is just about focusing that the people in our lives and the environment we are in really affects us and being aware of that [track] and in that moment they suggest writing to quickly prevent immediate stress[ krista hannon, vp family guidence center] something that you can do that can help quickly is journaling a lot of people find stress relef in journaling[track] experts say its that awarness is what will help you not feel helpless[jen gentry] that empowers us to be able to take back that control--if i acknowlege that feeling it allows me to move through that and get to a better place [track] and don't underestimate personal time away from day to day hussle.. [jen gentry, community health liason family guidance center] on of the things we could all honestly benefit from is setting some healthier boundaries for ourselves [track] because they say those boundries for personal time, free your mind to focus on what áyou need[ krista hannon] one of the biggest things is just trying to firgure out what exactly we need to be healthy and actually spending some intentional time thinking about that [track] but once you know-- dont move to fast.. [krista ] start with small changes dont jump in both feet suddently and a lot of change arent likely to stick with it [track] and experts say one of the most understimated things you can do before you head into the therapist, is talk to a friend..[[jen gentry] its good to find some one that you trust that you can sit down with and let it all out so that you arent keeping it bottled up inside dane hawkins kq2 news>> hannon also suggests getting free breathing apps on your phone--to help stop you in the moment before you get too anxious. hopes are high in kansas city ahead of the n-f-l playoffs. and this is how one fan is showing appreciation for the chiefs' quarterback, patrick mahomes. the fan, who is an artist, painted a 20-footá mural of mahomes in riverside, missouri. he says the most challenging part was to get the eyes and the hair right. the artist says he was inspired watching mahomes play during the regular season. now, he says it's time for the quarterback to come and check the mural out. (sot "i have no idea. he's welcome to come take a down, pat! knock on the door.") parson says it took him about a week to create his mahomes masterpiece. more than 100 st. joseph high schoolers are back from florida and resting this morning central's band played in the outback bowl in tampa bay on new years day. kq2's madeline mcclain found out why the students say it was the trip of a lifetime. <<high schoolers filed off the bus at central [isaac rivera, chs, snare]: "oh man it was like 20 plus hours just to get back here." while most students relaxed over christmas break this is what the high school band was doing musicians played the outback bowl's halftime show of more than 40 thousand people...[isaac rivera, chs, snare]:"oh my gosh it was amazing appreciated the huge number of people there."isaac rivera plays the snare drum in central's band.[isaac rivera, chs, snare]:"it was crazy. the crowd went wild for us. it was a little nerve wracking but it was fantastic." bradley pirkle is the band's drum major outback bowl is played at the home of the tampa bay buccaneers drum major]: "it was crazy there was no second that i couldn't feel at least 8 thousand eyes looking at me. it was great."the trip was packed -- the high schoolers visited universal, the beach and busch stadium..but it wasn't all fun & games. and it took a lot of work to get to this point.[bradley pirkel, drum major]:"it was just a lot of practice, marching in 20 degree weather."captain of the colorguard kali justice agrees. [kali justice, color guard captain]:"repeating the sames moves over and over again, making sure you have the right angles. the same amount of counts on every move."and it payed off.the band took second in their division at the parade competition.[bradley pirkel, drum major]:"i know for sure i was standing up jumping around screaming and i'm pretty sure everyone else was. it really was rewarding for all the hard work we put in."the parents [heather deckard, parent]:"we all much as they did, watching them get and for any kid out there who is thinking about joining the band when they get older [isaac rivera, chs, snare]:"do man madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> central high school's band placed third overall in the outback music competitions. <<>> there are new developments in the case of the colorado mother last seen on thanksgiving - at a supermarket with her one year old daughter. her fiancee-- now charged in her death - prosecutors alleging that he plotted for months - trying to get others to murder her. and now - the new discovery - about the missing woman's phone. here's abc's clayton sandell. <<the mystery of what happened to kelsey berreth..nats - (courtroom walk) patrick where's kelsey?..taking a new turn. formal charges reveal that in the three months before she vanished.. her fianc? patrick frazee allegedly tried three times to find someone to kill her.sot - dan may / i cannot comment on who is being solicited. prosecutors are not talking about any accomplices.. nats - anything to say patrick?but tonight abc news has learned that a woman is being investigated for possibly disposing of berreth's cell phone. she is 32-years old.. from twin falls idaho. the same state where berreth's phone was detected after she vanished. frazee is now charged with two counts of first degree murder: one for deliberately killing his fiancee.. and an extra charge on the theory frazee murdered berreth during a robbery.nats - (frazee closing gate december 20th) clayton: why haven't you spoken out about kelsey, patrick? berreth went missing on thanksgiving.. last seen publicly at a supermarket with the couple's 14-month old daughter. nats - clayton: you see him? he's in cuffs.frazee later arrested.sot - dan may / district attorney / 4th judicial district / there potentially could be other people arrested in this case. ll tag: we have tried to reach the woman now under investigation but have not heard back. frazee has not entered a plea. he will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on january 29th. cs abc news denver, colorado>> dramatic new details revealing the chaotic moments after a lion attacked an intern at this north carolina facility.. the sheriff's department says this lion broke through a locked enclosure during a routine cleaning -- killing 22 year old alex black. but.. this new investigative report details the lion was still "running around" when deputies and firefighters arrived -- staffers telling authorities they "had a tranquilizer gun on the way" but the "dart appeared to break".. a staffer then went for a "blow gun"-- shooting multiple darts .. but the lion "showed no signs of going to sleep" (sot "in my opinion, this situation was not a tranquilizer situation. this was lethal force needed to get access to that person as quickly as possible.") deputies ultimately firing 8 shotgun blasts.. killing the lion. black's family now making funeral plans as her loved ones remember her. an attorney for the center says they'll be releasing a statement about today's report soon. this as federal agencies lead the investigation this man loves his wife so much his wedding day is his favorite day of his life.. why they are re-enacting in the down loads plus-- this purdue fan will live forever in the hearts of his favorite team, hisá story after the break <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> now to the young man - who helped lead a team to victory. he taught us all. here's a-b-c's david muir. <<on the left, tyler trent from indiana with his parents tony and kelly, and his brothers. a little more than four years ago, tyler was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer - osteo- sarcoma. doctors removed a tumor. there were many rounds of chemotherapy. but he would beat the cancer. with a near perfect sat score, he was accepted at purdue. the cancer came back. he thought he beat it again. and along the way, tyler became an inspiration for the purdue football team. when the cancer came back a third time, the fans. and the team were there for him. this fall, in hospice care at home, a wish. that purdue would win their biggest game of the year against then number 2, ohio state. tyler was determined to be there. and he was. fist bumps waiting. ann: he is in hospice at home and wanted so desperately to be able to come here and be a part of this night. here with espn's tom rinaldi: trent in luxury box (to rinaldi): just to be here is a wave of emotions.purdue would win. nats: touchdown. they all say. tyler this one is for you. and the players then thanking tyler for inspiring them. dj knox running back: thank you. thank youtt: any timedj: you're an inspiration to us all brott: thank you. we learned tyler passed away 24 hours ago. but we remember what he said - when he won the disney spirit award just last month. disney spirit award 12.06.18: there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and as long as you rely on your faith things will work outhis tears.. his strength..inspiring so many.>>