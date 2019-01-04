Clear

KCP&L Meter upgrade

Posted: Fri Jan 04 16:50:59 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 16:50:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for KCP&L Meter upgrade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in march. more kcp&l news today -- company customers could soon be getting an upgrade for their electric meters this morning kcp&l met with local law enforcement to discuss the electric company's plan to install a-m-i meters throughout buchanan county. customers will receive a free upgrade to a smart meter system over the next three months... kcp&l representatives say the new meters will give more detailed reports on energy use and help the company respond more quickly to power outages in the area. (sot "the rollout has begun. we sent out customer communications via the mail, we sent out postcards, we sent out emails to residents to tell them that it was happening. the roll out is going to be happening over the next three months.") kcp&l plans to install over 180 thousand smart meters by 2023 more information about when you can expect you meter to be
