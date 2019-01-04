Clear

Mokaska and MERIL Coffee

coffee drinkers can now enjoy their morning brew and feel good about helping out a few local businesses mokaska coffee has partnered with meril services for a fundraiser to help people with disabilities live independently both businesses will be selling bags of ground and whole bean coffee for $12 and one third of all sales will go towards meril services (sot "since we are in st. joe we like to work with the local businesses and mokaska has been great about that." ) you can purchase the meril coffee at their central office on 40th street or at mokaska coffee
